70,687 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,687 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 883,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also

