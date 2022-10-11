71,077 Shares in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Bought by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000. JPMorgan Active Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 6.58% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAVA. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $785,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA JAVA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.48. 2,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,045. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30.

