Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,078,739,000 after acquiring an additional 351,289 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT opened at $101.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.01. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $96.67 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

