AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.96. 113,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,433,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

