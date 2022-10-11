Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Shares Up 2.8%

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40. 5,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 4,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.
Abcam Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCZY)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.