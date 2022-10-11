AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.20

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 82814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AT. TD Securities boosted their price target on AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on AcuityAds to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.54.

AcuityAds Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$28.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Stories

