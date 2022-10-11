Adadao Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (ADAO)

Adadao (ADAO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. Adadao has a total market capitalization of $197,792.91 and approximately $11,196.00 worth of Adadao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adadao token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Adadao has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adadao alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003048 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Adadao Token Profile

Adadao’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Adadao’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,000,000 tokens. Adadao’s official message board is adadao.medium.com. Adadao’s official Twitter account is @adadao_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adadao’s official website is adadao.org. The Reddit community for Adadao is https://reddit.com/r/adadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adadao Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adadao (ADAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Adadao has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Adadao is 0.00342406 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,963.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://adadao.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adadao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adadao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adadao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adadao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adadao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.