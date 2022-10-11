Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Sells $1,001,385.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.83. 3,168,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,013. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

