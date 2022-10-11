Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,731 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,396. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.56 and a 200-day moving average of $390.21. The stock has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

