Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.73.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

