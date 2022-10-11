Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $68.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.73.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.17.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,824 shares of company stock worth $12,861,501 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 394,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 513,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,529,000 after buying an additional 39,797 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

