Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.41

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.41 and last traded at C$9.42, with a volume of 57912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.41.

Aecon Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of C$581.51 million and a P/E ratio of 24.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.17.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$997.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

