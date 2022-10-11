Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys 170 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.67. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

