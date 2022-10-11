Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $424,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,973 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 110,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.3 %

HPE stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

