Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Bioventus worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Bioventus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 231,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,653,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth about $2,675,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Bioventus by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 21,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus Price Performance

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.01 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Bioventus Profile

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.