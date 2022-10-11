Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Takes $436,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 473,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,976,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $94,924,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,924,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,728 shares of company stock valued at $66,201,836 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $154.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

