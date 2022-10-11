Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $166.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.