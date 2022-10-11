Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.3% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $373,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Aflac by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

