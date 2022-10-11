Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Aflac comprises about 1.5% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aflac by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,268,000 after acquiring an additional 127,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $271,422,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

AFL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.16. 70,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.15. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

