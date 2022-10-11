AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.30. 2,502,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,667,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.73.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

