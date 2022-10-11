AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 175 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.02. 49,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,737. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.92. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

