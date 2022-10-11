AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 56 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,231,000 after buying an additional 593,396 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,428.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 655,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,752,000 after purchasing an additional 612,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,652.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,336,000 after purchasing an additional 579,397 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 757.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,988,000 after purchasing an additional 481,833 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 529,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.48. 4,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,244. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $273.86 and a twelve month high of $453.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.31.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.