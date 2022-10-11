AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Shares of IT traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $291.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.85. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.