AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 927 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,937.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,489,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,396 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,535,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,177,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 356,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 132,498 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. 4,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,091. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35.

