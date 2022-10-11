AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives $3.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIBRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AIB Group from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.20 ($3.27) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AIB Group from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.70 ($3.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded AIB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group Price Performance

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.