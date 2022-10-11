Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Shares Up 1.9%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) was up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.17 and last traded at $89.95. Approximately 2,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.30.

Airbus Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.01.

About Airbus

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.