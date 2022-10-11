Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKRTF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)

