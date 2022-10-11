Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKRTF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.