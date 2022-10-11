Alanyaspor Fan Token Price Tops $0.94 on Exchanges (ALA)

Alanyaspor Fan Token (ALA) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Alanyaspor Fan Token has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Alanyaspor Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alanyaspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $613,320.48 and $160,113.00 worth of Alanyaspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,065.30 or 0.99977972 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00061070 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022582 BTC.

Alanyaspor Fan Token (ALA) is a token. Alanyaspor Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,105 tokens. Alanyaspor Fan Token’s official website is socios.com. Alanyaspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @alanyaspor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alanyaspor Fan Token (ALA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Alanyaspor Fan Token has a current supply of 3,000,000 with 650,105 in circulation. The last known price of Alanyaspor Fan Token is 0.88869984 USD and is down -10.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $161,700.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://socios.com.”

