Alanyaspor Fan Token Trading Up 8.5% This Week (ALA)

Alanyaspor Fan Token (ALA) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Alanyaspor Fan Token token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00005009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alanyaspor Fan Token has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alanyaspor Fan Token has a market capitalization of $619,960.31 and $160,113.00 worth of Alanyaspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alanyaspor Fan Token

Alanyaspor Fan Token (ALA) is a token. Alanyaspor Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,105 tokens. Alanyaspor Fan Token’s official website is socios.com. Alanyaspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @alanyaspor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alanyaspor Fan Token Token Trading

