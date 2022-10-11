Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $142.59 and last traded at $142.61. 22,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 425,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average of $144.95.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,433,000 after purchasing an additional 636,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,629,000 after acquiring an additional 568,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth $30,204,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2,799.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 139,961 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

