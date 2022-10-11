Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Raised by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $98.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

