Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 1,233,270 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233,270 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 8.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.18% of NextEra Energy worth $267,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 566,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.62.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

