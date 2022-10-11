Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 19,299 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 0.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Zoetis by 1,031.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.42. 77,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,475. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

