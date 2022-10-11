Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 0.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 425,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,543. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

