Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 494,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,221. The company has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.