Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.17

Shares of Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 31862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Macquarie downgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

