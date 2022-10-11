Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.39.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $166,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 242,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $809,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 578,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,928,916,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $113.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.