American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 81,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $85.48. 27,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average of $98.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.