American Restaurant Partners (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Trading Up 1.5%

American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,750.00 and last traded at $1,675.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,650.00.

American Restaurant Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,675.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,675.00.

American Restaurant Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Restaurant Partners LP operates through its subsidiaries and owns Pizza Hut restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Restaurant Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Restaurant Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.