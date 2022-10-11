American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Trimmed by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 45,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 107,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,431,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.90. The company had a trading volume of 48,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.69. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $188.96 and a 1-year high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.