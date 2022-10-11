American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of American Tower by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.43. 102,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,723. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $188.96 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.69.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

