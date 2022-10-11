Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 4.2% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 6.5 %

AMGN stock traded up $15.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.28. 274,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,692. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.19. The company has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.50.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.