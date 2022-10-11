Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up to $2.51

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.58. Amyris shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 24,547 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Amyris Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 458,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock worth $10,623,569. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

