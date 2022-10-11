Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Papa John’s International (PZZA)

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/7/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $109.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $82.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Papa John’s International is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.32. 4,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,186. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.36. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Papa John’s International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

