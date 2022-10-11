Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Biocept (BIOC)

Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/10/2022 – Biocept is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Biocept had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management.

10/2/2022 – Biocept is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/24/2022 – Biocept is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Biocept is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – Biocept is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Biocept is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Biocept is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Biocept is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Biocept Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,634. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. Biocept, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Biocept by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Biocept by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 11.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.