Analyzing National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) & KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 28.53% 15.01% 1.15% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KeyCorp and National Australia Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $7.56 billion 1.97 $2.63 billion $2.28 6.99 National Australia Bank $9.39 billion 6.39 $4.79 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than KeyCorp.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KeyCorp and National Australia Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 2 8 6 0 2.25 National Australia Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

KeyCorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.93, suggesting a potential upside of 43.87%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of KeyCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. KeyCorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

KeyCorp beats National Australia Bank on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of approximately 999 branches and 1,317 ATMs in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, deposit accounts, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, farm management, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. National Australia Bank Limited also provides home loans; personal loans; business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

