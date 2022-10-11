Analyzing SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) and The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SuRo Capital and The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Central and Eastern Europe Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

SuRo Capital currently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 182.94%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than The Central and Eastern Europe Fund.

This table compares SuRo Capital and The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital -2,865.53% -3.61% -3.07% The Central and Eastern Europe Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 75.9%. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. SuRo Capital pays out -116.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SuRo Capital and The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.47 million 77.77 $147.07 million ($2.46) -1.53 The Central and Eastern Europe Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than The Central and Eastern Europe Fund.

Volatility & Risk

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats The Central and Eastern Europe Fund on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the CECE, RTX, and ISE National 30. The fund was formerly known as The Central Europe And Russia Fund, Inc. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. was formed on March 6, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

