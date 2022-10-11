AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Down 5%

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.43 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 13,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 330,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $522.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,105. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,105. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 288,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,845 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,836,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after purchasing an additional 622,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.