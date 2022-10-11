Angle (ANGLE) Price Reaches $0.0294 on Major Exchanges

Angle (ANGLE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Angle has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Angle has a market cap of $389,338.47 and $140,929.00 worth of Angle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Angle token can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003079 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10679835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Angle Profile

Angle’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. Angle’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,237,881 tokens. Angle’s official Twitter account is @angleprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Angle’s official website is www.angle.money. Angle’s official message board is blog.angle.money.

Buying and Selling Angle

According to CryptoCompare, “Angle (ANGLE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Angle has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Angle is 0.02937342 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $229,540.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.angle.money.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Angle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Angle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Angle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

