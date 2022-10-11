AnonToken Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,098.00 (AT)

AnonToken (AT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. AnonToken has a market cap of $2.82 million and $13,098.00 worth of AnonToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnonToken token can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AnonToken has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AnonToken Profile

AnonToken is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2022. AnonToken’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,000,000 tokens. AnonToken’s official website is anontoken.com. AnonToken’s official Twitter account is @anon_token.

AnonToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnonToken (AT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AnonToken has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AnonToken is 0.03308907 USD and is up 8.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,901.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anontoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnonToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnonToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnonToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

